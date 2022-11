In the Kherson Region, the Russian army continues to loot the settlements from which it is retreating. Instead, the occupiers forcefully evict local residents from the still occupied territories.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff on November 11.

In the Kherson Region, the occupiers, fleeing, are trying to damage power lines and other elements of transport and critical infrastructure as much as possible.

In the village of Zelenivka, the Russian occupiers prohibited local residents from moving around the settlement and are refurbishing the system of defensive lines.

Meanwhile, in Tiahynka and Kozatskyi, the enemy army mined roads and infrastructure elements. In addition, there are already facts of undermining of the civilian population.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, part of the occupiers continues to remain on the right bank of the Dnieper, a deceptive maneuver is possible.

On November 9, the Russian command announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River. It is about a group of occupiers located in Kherson and north of it.