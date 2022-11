Avenger Air Defense Systems, Artillery Rounds, Armored Vehicles And More. US Announces New Military Assistance

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has announced a new USD 400 million military assistance package for Ukraine. It includes Avenger air defense systems, artillery rounds and missiles for HIMARS, armored vehicles and a number of other military assets.

This is stated on the website of the U.S. Department of Defense.

It is reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive four Avenger air defense systems. It is a self-propelled air defence complex on the chassis of an HMMWV vehicle.

The United States will also transfer missiles to Ukraine for HAWK air defense systems, which were previously received from Western partners.

The military aid package includes the transfer of ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for heavy artillery, M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and mortars. Namely:

21,000 155mm artillery rounds;

500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;

10,000 120mm mortar rounds;

unspecified number of additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

In addition, the Ukrainian military will receive 100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), 400 grenade launchers, small arms, optics, and more than 20,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;.

Also, the Ukrainian military will be provided with demolition equipment for obstacle clearing and cold weather protective gear.

The Pentagon noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received USD 18.6 billion in military assistance under the U.S. President's program.

Recall that on Thursday, November 10, the American publication The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States refused to transfer heavy strike drones to Ukraine due to fears of escalation by Russia.

We also reported that on November 4, the Pentagon announced a new military assistance package for the Armed Forces, which includes armored personnel carriers and Soviet Т-72 tanks.