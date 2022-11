Today, November 10, four loud explosions were heard in Melitopol. This is stated in the message of the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram.

So, he said that four loud explosions were heard in the city, which were heard throughout the city.

Details are reportedly being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, a Kadyrov’s militant under the influence of drugs shot in the face of a neighbor in the ward.

Also, the Russian occupiers massively get settled in the captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, turning it into a military base.

Meanwhile, the enemy's unit was destroyed by Ukrainian paratroopers, liberating another settlement. The settlement is one of the key settlements at the temporarily occupied right bank of the Kherson Region and partly the Mykolaiv Region. It is a large railway junction and a convenient bridgehead on the Inhulets River.