The case, on which there are ongoing attempts to prosecute representatives of the UAF, concerns the embezzlement of UEFA funds. About this writes the publication Glavkom.

The Holosiivsky District Court of Kyiv refused the prosecutors' request to arrest Yevgenia Stepanivna, director of the Finance Department of UAF Sagaidak.

The prosecutor's office requested an arrest with the possibility of a space bail - in the amount of 80 million UAH. The court completely refused to grant this petition, deciding to apply house arrest to Yevgenia Sagaidak.

On November 2, due to the lack of evidence of guilt, the prosecutors were also denied a request to arrest the General Secretary of the UAF Yuriy Zapisotskyi. Instead, the court applied only a personal obligation to him.

The case, in the framework of which attempts to prosecute UAF representatives are ongoing, concerns the embezzlement of UEFA funds through the offshore company "Newport Management". The latter was featured in a high-profile football investigation by Der Spiegel as the "secret fund" of Dynamo.

The UAF, commenting on the mentioned proceedings, emphasized that it was the current leadership of the Association that discovered the multi-year non-transparent scheme of using UEFA money and liquidated it.

"We emphasize that the applicant in this proceeding was the Ukrainian Football Association itself, at the same time, known circumstances point to the involvement of the previous management of the organization (at that time - FFU) in illegal schemes of embezzlement. Such schemes operated for more than 20 years, and were liquidated only with a change in the heads of the association. That is, it was the current leadership of the UAF that completely stopped them, which, obviously, provoked the attempts of revenge by the interested parties," emphasized the lawyers of the UAF.

We will remind, as "Glavkom" wrote, businessmen and politicians who are sitting out the war in Monaco, Spain and Italy decided to organize a football revolution in Ukraine. The so-called "Monaco national team", which seeks to remove Andriy Pavelko from the post of UAF president, included, in particular, the owner of "Dynamo" Hryhoriy Surkis, representatives of FC "Rukh" Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi and Oleksandr Shevchenko, as well as ex- President of "Olympic" Vladyslav Helzin.