Russians Mining Everything They Can In Kherson - Podoliak

The Russian occupiers are mining everything they can in Kherson, including the apartments of residents. They want to turn the city into ruins.

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak announced this on Twitter.

"The Russian Federation wants to make Kherson a "city of death." The Russian military is mining everything they can: apartments, sewerage," he wrote.

According to Podoliak, the Russians, with the help of artillery on the left bank, plan to turn the city into ruins.

"That’s what the "Russian world" looks like: they came, robbed, celebrated, killed "witnesses", left ruins, left," Podoliak added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the commander of the Russian army in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin to begin withdrawing troops from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region to the left bank of the Dnieper.

Podoliak said that it is too early to talk about the withdrawal of Russian troops from the right bank of the Dnieper to the left bank, in particular, from Kherson.

Meanwhile, ISW analysts predicted whether the retreat of Russians from Kherson would become a trap for the Armed Forces.