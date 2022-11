In Kyiv, civil protection structures will be installed within ground public transport stops in order to create shelters for passengers during air raids.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This decision was backed by 77 City Council members.

According to Hanna Svyrydenko, a member of the Kyiv City Council, since the full-scale invasion, Russia has been actively using missile and artillery systems, bomber aircraft to target civilian targets in various cities of Ukraine.

"According to the decision of the Defense Council of Kyiv, during air raids public transport stops, after which passengers must leave the cabin and go to the nearest shelter. In view of such circumstances, protective structures must be installed within ground public transport stops that will contribute to increasing the level of protection of citizens during enemy shelling and aircraft attacks. According to world experience, in particular Israel, the arrangement of safe stops is based on the principle of their rapid availability and the ability not only to withstand the destructive power of weapons, but also to protect the population from the deadly threat," Svyrydenko said.

She added that the decision also provides for instructing the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration together with the Kyivpastrans utility company to develop a list of places with the largest accumulation of passengers in order to create a fund of civil protection structures within the framework of ground public transport stops in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kyiv from August 1, according to the decision of the city's Defense Council, ground public transport stops during air raids.