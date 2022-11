President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the possibilities of expanding defense support for Ukraine.

The head of state wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I had a phone call with Justin Trudeau. Thanked for the large-scale defense support for Ukraine. We discussed the possibilities of its expansion. We also agreed on the importance of continuing the "grain deal". I count on Canada’s support for Ukrainian initiatives in G20 and UN," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Canada announced the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 47 million, which will include winter uniforms for Ukrainian servicemen.