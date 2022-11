The Ukroboronprom state concern and the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic have signed an agreement on the creation of a joint defense cluster for the production and repair of military equipment.

The press service of Ukroboronprom announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Representatives of Ukroboronprom and the Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation Agency (AMOS) under the Czech Defense Ministry on Wednesday, November 9, signed a corresponding agreement.

It is noted that the creation of a defense cluster was previously discussed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

"The creation of a defense cluster involves the production of military equipment, an increase in the production of ammunition of various calibers (both at existing capacities and at newly created ones in safe places), the development of service hubs for the maintenance and repair of arms and military equipment, as well as cooperation in the field of high technologies, in particular, the creation of joint research centers," the statement said.

To implement these plans, leading Ukrainian and Czech defense enterprises, as well as international financial donors, will be involved.

"The Czech Republic will become a reliable industrial rear for the Ukrainian defense and the entire defense-industrial complex," Deputy Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Tomas Kopecny was quoted as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the press service of Ukroboronprom announced that a factory for the production of cartridges would be built on the territory of Ukraine.

At the end of June, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the Turkish company Baykar Makina intends to open the production of drones in Ukraine.