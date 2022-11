Archaeologists have discovered a tomb bearing an epitaph dating back to the year 670, which was during the Tang Dynasty (618-907), in north China's Hebei Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The tomb was discovered during road construction in Lincheng County of Xingtai City, according to the county's cultural relics protection authorities.

Above the 209-character epitaph is a rabbit carved in relief. Pottery figurines, animals, bowls and other funerary objects were also unearthed in the tomb.

Suo Lixia, director of the Lincheng cultural relics protection institute, said that the epitaph provides supporting historical materials for the study of the geographical evolution of Lincheng, a millennium-old county that was known as Fangzi in ancient times. It also has a historical reference value for understanding the family culture and funerary customs of the Tang Dynasty.