Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed the enemy unit, liberating another settlement. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, soldiers of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Amphibious Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated a Ukrainian settlement from the Russian military.

It is reported that one of the occupiers committed suicide after learning that Ukrainian paratroopers were entering the settlement.

"This shows that Russian propaganda is working in the right direction, intimidating its citizens with various fables," the General Staff concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Bruskynske, located in the Velykooleksandrivskyi district of the Kherson Region. This is evidenced by military publications on social networks.

In addition, the Ukrainian military showed a photo from the village of Kalynivske of the Kherson Region. The settlement is located east of Snihurivka.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are 10 times greater than the losses of the Ukrainian army.