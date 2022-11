Ukraine plans to liberate the occupied Mariupol by 2024 and completely renovate it by 2040.

This was announced by the mayor of the city, Vadym Boichenko, during the presentation of the "Strategy for the revitalization of Mariupol".

According to him, a visual plan for the future of the city will be drawn up with the support of USAID at the first stage of the city's recovery. The authorities intend to create the plan by February 2023.

After that, the city will assess the scale of destruction of the city's critical life support (electricity, water and gas supply). This stage in partnership with USAID is also scheduled until February 2023.

Next, a general assessment of all damages and losses caused to the city will be carried out. Based on them, the final strategy for the revival of Mariupol will be formed.

After that, the implementation of "Mariupol Reborn" will start. The implementation stage is expected to take from 5 to 15 years, until March 2040, with the assistance of the state, MFO and business.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region, local residents are forced to hang cries for help on their balconies because it is cold in their apartments.