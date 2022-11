The occupiers in the Luhansk Region are advising local residents to leave, but evacuation is not being organized yet. Their statements are made against the background of the flight of the Russian army from Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

"The Armed Forces are moving forward - in the near future I hope to make statements from the newly liberated settlements," Haidai wrote.

According to him, the occupiers almost completely destroyed Bilohorivka, but their statements about the capture of the settlement do not correspond to reality.

According to Haidai, the occupiers have accumulated a lot of reserves in the area of ​​Kreminna and Svatove settlements and the situation there is difficult.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration said that the occupiers are taking away looted property and stolen cars from Sievierodonetsk, captured by the Russian army, and all this, according to him, is happening under the cover of representatives of the so-called "state security bodies". The occupiers are also using tens of thousands of apartments left by the city's residents for their own purposes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Luhansk Region is turning into a large Russian graveyard in the battlegrounds due to the huge number of killed, especially in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna.