During his visit to Cambodia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba signed the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia on behalf of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The signing ceremony took place on November 10 during the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is held in Phnom Penh.

"At the behest of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian diplomacy is actively working to open new horizons for Ukraine in the world. ASEAN is one of the fastest growing regions in the world. Great opportunities for trade are opening up here, and the political support of ASEAN countries is important for countering Russia's aggression. Joining the founding agreement of this powerful association will bring concrete benefits to the Ukrainian state, business and citizens," Kuleba emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that Ukraine began the process of joining the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia back in 2017, and it was possible to move it from a standstill only after, in 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified Asia as one of the priority areas of foreign policy and adopted a comprehensive Asian strategy.

Kuleba emphasized that after the agreement enters into force, Ukraine and ASEAN will have a legal framework for maintaining regular political, economic, cultural and humanitarian contacts and developing mutually beneficial projects.

The head of the Foreign Ministry also said that as part of the intensification of bilateral cooperation, Ukraine plans to appoint a permanent representative to ASEAN in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Association of Southeast Asia includes 10 countries: Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

Ukraine became the first Central European country to join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.