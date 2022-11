The Russian occupiers converted a civilian hospital in Dzhankoi (Crimea) into a military hospital and accommodated 800 injured.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in the town of Dzhankoi, the invaders converted a civilian hospital to a military hospital. There are up to 800 injured occupiers in it," the authority said.

According to the General Staff, the aircraft of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the past day struck the enemy 6 times.

2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 4 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense equipment, were damaged.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces shot down 5 Shakhed and 3 Orlan UAVs in different directions.

Over the past day, soldiers of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit one command post, one area of ​​concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and other important military objects of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian authorities have set a deadline for the restoration of the railway part of the Crimean Bridge, which was damaged during the explosion on the morning of October 8.

After Ukraine's victory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to go to Crimea first of all.