Zelenskyy Discusses With New UK Prime Minister Sunak Defense Support And Russian Retreat From Kherson

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the second time, the parties discussed defense support for Ukraine and Russia's withdrawal of troops from Kherson.

This was reported by Zelenskyy on the Telegram channel and the press service of the British government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak we discussed the versatile defense support of Ukraine. In particular, we talked about helping to pass the winter period. We also supported the continuation of the "grain initiative" and agreed on positions on the eve of important international events," the President wrote.

The British side noted that during the conversation, the leaders agreed that Russia's withdrawal from occupied Kherson would demonstrate significant progress for the Ukrainian forces, but caution should continue until the Ukrainian flag is raised over the city.

It is noted that Sunak praised the bravery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and confirmed the unwavering military, economic and political support from the UK.

He also confirmed that the United Kingdom will continue to provide military assistance, including another 1,000 surface-to-air missiles and more than 25,000 extreme cold kits for troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko reported that Sunak may soon come on a visit to Ukraine.

On October 25, Sunak, after meeting with King Charles III, officially became the head of the British government.