President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the losses of Russian troops participating in the war against Ukraine are about 10 times higher than the losses of the Ukrainian army.

He said this in an interview with CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy recalled that earlier the Pentagon said that Russia lost half of its tanks.

He noted that these figures are close to real.

"I think this is more or less true - although, frankly, no one knows the full reality, especially in terms of the personnel," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the command of the Russian Federation does not regret the soldiers and uses them as "cannon fodder," so Russian losses are much larger than Ukrainian ones.

According to the President, the losses of the Russian Federation are ten times greater than the Ukrainian ones.

However, the exact figure is unknown to him.

"Every time we ask our partners for artillery or armored vehicles, it is not just about weapons, but primarily about the protection of our military," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the artillery provided by the United States and Europe helped to "break" the Russian offensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 9, losses of Russian army personnel increased by 740 to 78,690 killed.