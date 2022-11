China's new energy vehicle (NEV) market saw a remarkable expansion in October, with both production and sales surging, industry data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The output of NEVs in the country reached 762,000 units last month, up 87.6% year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The sales of NEVs rose 81.7% from a year earlier to 714,000 units.

From January to October, both NEV output and sales expanded 110% year on year, with the market share of such vehicles hitting 24%, the association said.