The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to liberate the occupied lands from the Russians. Just in the past day in the Luhansk Region, Ukrainian troops advanced 2 km. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov during a briefing.

"The group of defense forces continues to liberate Ukrainian lands from invaders. So, in the Luhansk Region just over the past day, units of our troops advanced in some directions during the course of hostilities at a distance of up to 2 km," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 789 more occupiers over the past day. In total, Russia has lost 77,950 troops in Ukraine since the start of full-scale aggression.

Also in the Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the 137th Parachute Regiment of the Russian Federation, which is why the unit is no longer able to perform combat missions.

Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks of the invaders near 12 settlements.