Russian Retreat From Kherson Will Be Another Victory For Ukraine In War - NATO Secretary General

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg said that the retreat of the Russian Federation from Kherson would be another victory for Ukraine in the war.

He announced this at a briefing on Thursday, November 10, after a meeting with the new Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We took into account Russia's announcement of a retreat from Kherson. We have to see how the situation develops on the spot in the coming days. But obviously Russia is under a lot of pressure. If they leave Kherson, it will be another victory for Ukraine," he said.

Stoltenberg also noted that Italy stands side by side with other members of the Alliance in order to maintain peace in Europe and support Ukraine as much as necessary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the commander of the Russian army in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin to begin withdrawing troops from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper.

In addition, the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, taking into account the realities "that are currently developing."