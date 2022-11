Russia has reduced the intensity of attacks with the help of missiles and drones, the occupiers are trying to accumulate supplies for a new massive attack on Ukraine. Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command, announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the occupiers saw that the results of single strikes by missiles or drones, the reduction of missile strikes and strikes by drones were "not so many", so Ihnat assumed that the Russian Federation is probably trying to build up reserves.

"Actually, when there were massive shellings, of which we had four in October, the enemy had been accumulating their resources for several months," Ihnat pointed out.

He also said that now Russian factories are working in three shifts to replenish the losses of cruise missiles.

"Probably, they are accumulating some kind of stockpile in order to strike with a volley. This is not excluded, because the enemy has not abandoned its intentions to destroy our critical infrastructure," Ihnat admits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians have about 370 missiles remaining from those that were at the time of the invasion of Ukraine. Only 120 Iskanders remained.

Military intelligence learned about Russia's plans to purchase Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles from Iran.