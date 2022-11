Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara continues its diplomatic efforts to mediate between the belligerent Ukraine and Russia.

Daily Sabah reports this.

"Russian troops leaving Kherson is a positive and important decision," Erdogan said at a briefing after Moscow announced its retreat from Kherson.

He added that he would meet with Russian President Putin at a meeting of G20 leaders on the island of Bali next week if the Russian leader also attended the summit, or would otherwise continue phone diplomacy with him.

However, Russian and Indonesian officials said Thursday that Putin will be represented at the meeting by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the commander of the Russian army in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin to begin withdrawing troops from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region to the left bank of the Dnieper.

Advisor to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak said that it is too early to talk about the withdrawal of Russian troops from the right bank of the Dnieper to the left bank, in particular, from Kherson.