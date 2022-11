Russian troops shelled Mykolayiv with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), as a result of which a person was seriously injured.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

"A bakery, a private enterprise and the private sector were damaged," Kim said.

According to him, one person received shrapnel injuries as a result of the shelling.

He added that in the region shelling continues in the Bashtanskyi district. Information about victims and damage is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 4, the head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, reported that the region was attacked by Iranian kamikaze drones in the evening, and showed a video of their downing.

Then he denied the rumors about the evacuation in the Mykolayiv Region.

Meanwhile, there was information that the Russian occupiers left the town of Snihurivka in the Mykolayiv Region at night and the Ukrainian military entered there.

Russia has reduced the intensity of attacks with the help of missiles and drones, the occupiers are trying to accumulate supplies for a new massive attack on Ukraine.