Russian troops are digging trenches in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The corresponding satellite images were published on Twitter by an open source intelligence specialist (OSINT specialist) Benjamin Pittet, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, new trenches appeared near the Dzhankoi checkpoint on the administrative border of Crimea and the Kherson Region.

They also appeared near the city of Armyansk (Perekop isthmus).

“The situation is the same in the north-western part of Crimea, near Armyansk. Old trenches are renovated and new ones are dug. In this image, we can see an excavator digging a new trench,” he wrote, posting pictures of the trenches.

Fortifications are also being built in the Kherson Region.

According to Pittet, one of the fortifications is located near the village of Novotroitske on the way to Henichesk.

The specialist believes that the invaders are building a fortress in that area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to overcome the enemy's defensive fortifications, known as the Wagner Line, in the occupied part of the Donbas.