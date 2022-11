Police In Russia Ordered To Select 1,000 People For Service In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine - General Staff

The police of the Russian city of Tolyatti received an order to select 1,000 people for service in the temporarily occupied territories in Ukraine.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to available information, the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation in the city of Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, received an order to recruit 1,000 candidates for service in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

In addition, according to the authority, at the same time, work is being carried out at the city's chemical enterprises to raise additional funds to support the regional division.

This arouses the indignation of the employees, who, even without this, have monthly deductions for the support of those mobilized, who participate in the war on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the creation of territorial defense headquarters in the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, ordered the commander of the Russian army group in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, to begin the withdrawal of troops from the right bank of the Kherson Region.