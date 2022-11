The Russian occupiers have left the city of Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv Region at night and the Ukrainian military entered it.

This was reported by Deep State analysts

"The Armed Forces advanced to Kalynivske and the southern part of Dudchany. The Russians began to leave many sections of the front, bypassing retreats and undermining bridges," the Deep State reported.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Snihurivka is one of the key settlements in the temporarily occupied right bank of the Kherson Region and partly the Mykolaiv Region. This is a large railway junction and a convenient bridgehead on the Inhulets River.

In addition, the Ukrainian military posted a video of how they communicate with the residents of Snihurivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday there was information about the Ukrainian flag, which someone raised on the mast of the stadium in Snihurivka.

The Ukrainian military showed a photo from the village of Kalynivske, Kherson Region. The village is located east of Snihurivka.

Also, the Ukrainian military entered the village of Pravdyne, Kherson Region and recorded a video from there.