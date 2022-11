AFU Tell How They Will Act If There Is Repeat Offensive Of Occupiers From Belarus

The General Staff emphasizes that the occupiers' losses will be huge if they try to repeat the attack on Ukraine from Belarus.

This was reported in the General Staff, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Active defense. This is how our soldiers will act in case the enemy decides to repeat the offensive from the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the Armed Forces said.

From the moment of crossing the state border with Ukraine, massive fire damage to the occupiers will begin.

"Every road and path, forests and hills will become a trap or an unpleasant surprise for the enemy. Its losses will be huge," the General Staff emphasized.

All possible engineering barriers, terrain mining and the use of explosives will be used for defense and repelling armed aggression.

Special purpose units, Ground Forces, Air Force and Missile Forces and artillery will be active.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus currently does not have a strike group properly equipped for an offensive. The country conducts personnel training in order to divert Ukraine's attention and forces from the east and south, said Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

Russian occupation troops may launch a second offensive from the territory of Belarus, but their main target will not be Kyiv. This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov.