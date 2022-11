Serhii Koretskyi has headed Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company, and Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk oil refinery, Poltava region).

This is evidenced by information from the YouControl resource, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Until the end of October 2018, Koretskyi served as the Director General of WOG.

Then he said that he would leave this post in order to further develop his own projects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhtransformer and Ukrtatnafta were alienated by the state for the period of martial law.

Upon its completion, the assets can be returned to the owners or their value will be reimbursed.