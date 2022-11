From November 10, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has completely transferred the sale of tickets for the train 67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw to online, in order to prevent fraudsters and speculators and simplify access to tickets for passengers.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the company increased the volume of international transportation compared to the indicators before the full-scale invasion 9 times, launching 5 new connections to Europe.

At the same time, Kyiv - Warsaw remains the most popular direct train.

"Although the offer of seats on it has been increased 2.5 times, there is a shortage: the number of RIC-sized carriages that can go to the Polish capital with a change of wheel pairs is limited. At the same time, the number of cases when our passengers become victims of fraudsters and speculators, who resell tickets direct to passengers or on social networks on their pages, has become more frequent. In addition, cases of forged travel documents have been detected. To avoid this and ensure maximum transparency, Ukrzaliznytsia has been implementing a number of measures to regulate the sale of tickets for the Warsaw train from November 10. From November 10, the sale of tickets for the Warsaw route will be fully online," the message reads.

It is noted that the sale of tickets online for the directions Kyiv - Warsaw and Warsaw - Kyiv will open at 08:00 a.m. 20 days before the date of the trip, so that all passengers are on equal terms.

"The return of Warsaw direction tickets purchased online is possible only in the complaint procedure at the station ticket offices. This allows stopping the mass purchase of tickets online through programmed "bots" and then exchanging them for the corresponding registered tickets for passengers found by fraudsters," the message reads.

At the same time, the number of tickets that can be purchased for the Kyiv - Warsaw - Kyiv train online in one hand will be limited to tickets for one order.

