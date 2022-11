Germany has sent 18 reconnaissance drones to Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Defense Intelligence notes that Germany sent Ukraine an additional package of military assistance, which, in particular, included 18 reconnaissance drones.

In addition, Germany provided the defenders of Ukraine with other necessary means.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is accumulating missiles and drones to subsequently launch a massive new strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

The Russians have about 370 missiles left from those that they had from the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. They have only 120 Iskanders left.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will not provide Ukraine with modern Gray Eagle MQ-1C drones for fear of escalation at the front.

Members of the two chambers of Congress asked the White House to send Kyiv medium-altitude drones, which it has been asking for for several months. The Pentagon rejected the request due to fears of Moscow's reaction to sending weapons that the Armed Forces can strike at the territory of Russia, several American officials said.

The German government announced the transfer to Ukraine of two more multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) MARS II and four howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000.