The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive in the Kherson direction in accordance with their plan.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, we cannot confirm or deny information about the so-called withdrawal of Russian occupation forces from Kherson. We continue to conduct an offensive operation in accordance with our plan," he wrote.

Zaluzhnyi noted that behind each so-called "goodwill gesture" of the enemy are the colossal efforts of the Ukrainian troops and the likely exit of the enemy from Kherson is the result of active actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed logistics routes and the support system, damaged the control system of enemy troops, thereby leaving the enemy no other way than to resort to escape.

Zaluzhnyi said that in the Kherson direction from October 1, the advance of Ukrainian troops to the depth of the enemy's defense is up to 36.5 km, the total area of ​ ​ the conquered territory reaches up to 1381 sq km, control over 41 settlements has been restored.

Over the last day in the direction of Petropavlivka - Novoraysk, units of the Defense Forces advanced 7 km, took control of 6 settlements, returned to Ukraine 107 sq km of territory.

In the Pervomaiske - Kherson direction, Ukrainian troops advanced 7 km, took control of 6 settlements, the area of ​ ​ the liberated land is 157 sq km.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the commander of the Russian army in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin to begin withdrawing troops from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region to the left bank of the Dnieper River.