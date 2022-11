A Siberian musk deer was captured by an infrared camera at the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province earlier this month, said the Dongning office of the park's management bureau. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The deer was spotted and was later identified by experts as an adult female. It is the first time since 2013 that such a deer has been spotted by the Dongning office.

Siberian musk deer, under first-class state protection in China, have an acute sense of sight and smell. This species is known for its musk, an aromatic substance commonly used in perfumes across the world and widely used in traditional herbal medicine in China. Few in numbers, this vigilant animal is rarely spotted in the wild.

China officially designated the first group of national parks in 2021, including the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, which spans over 1.4 mln hectares in the provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang.