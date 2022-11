The value of China's digital economy reached ¥45.5 trln (about $6.3 trln) in 2021, accounting for 39.8% percent of the country's GDP, according to a report released by the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The digital economy has become an important cornerstone of China's stable economic development, said the China Internet Development Report 2022, which was released.

It says the added value of the digital economy in 47 countries around the world reached $38.1 trln in 2021, with an increase of 15.6% year-on-year.

The digital economy has become an important engine driving global economic recovery, said the report.