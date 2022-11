During the past day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske and Makiyivka settlements of the Luhansk Region and Soledar, Klishchiyivka, Mayorsk, Yakovlivka, Andriyivka, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a morning review by the General Staff of the AFU.

"The enemy is shelling units of the AFU along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in certain directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war," the statement said. messages

Over the past day, the enemy launched 11 missile and 22 airstrikes, launched more than 35 attacks from multiple rocket systems. More than 30 settlements of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and the Kherson Regions were affected by this.

The situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, accepts and hosts Russian servicemen, and provides training grounds. The formation of a joint Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops is underway. The threat of enemy strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Seversky direction the enemy used barrel artillery and MLRSes, in the areas of Hasychivka, Chernihiv Region, and Popivka, Petrushivka, Myropillia, Zapsillia, Nova Huta, Novovasylivka, and Starykove in the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction the enemy used artillery of various types, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Kolodiazne, Strelecha, Vovchansk, Ohirtseve, and Ternova settlements;

in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions the enemy used mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes, in the areas of the settlements of Ploshanka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Miyasozharivka, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Kyslivka;

in the Bakhmut direction the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Ivanhrad, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk, Zelenopillia, and Niu York;

in the Avdiyivka direction the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes, in the areas of Vuhledar, Nevelske, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, and Vesele settlements;

in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions the enemy used tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Pavlivka, Huliaipilske, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novopil, Mali Shcherbaky, and Poltavka;

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction the enemy used tanks and artillery of various calibers in the areas of Pravdyne, Myrne, Ternovi Pody, Sukhyi Stavok, Zolota Balka, and Marhanets settlements. In addition, the enemy continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance, actively using UAVs. Made more than 15 flights.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU liquidated another 789 occupiers over the past day. In total, Russia has already lost 77,950 military personnel in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale aggression.

Also, in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the 137th paratrooper regiment of the Russian Federation, due to which the unit is no longer able to perform combat tasks.