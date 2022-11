The occupiers have stopped the "evacuation" of the civilian population from the temporarily occupied Kherson due to the lack of willing ones.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to updated information, the so-called evacuation of the population from Kherson has been stopped due to the lack of willing people. In the city, the occupation authorities have stopped issuing wages and social benefits," the summary says.

It also became known that the invaders transferred a civilian hospital in Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea under a military hospital. Currently, it houses up to 800 wounded occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered the commander of the Russian army group in Ukraine, Sergey Surovikin, to begin the withdrawal of troops from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region to the left bank of the Dnieper River.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that it is too early to talk about the withdrawal of Russian troops from the right bank of the Dnieper River to the left, in particular, from Kherson.

It is also reported that ISW analysts predicted whether the retreat of the Russians from Kherson would become a trap for the AFU.

On October 24, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov reported that the Russian occupiers are creating the illusion of escape from Kherson, instead they are transferring new military units there and preparing for defense.