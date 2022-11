The waste of war in Ukraine has already reached such a scale that it has not existed on the European continent since the Second World War.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Yevhen Fedorenko at the COP27 UN Climate Summit.

He emphasized that our country also has waste from the destruction of housing and transport infrastructure.

"And this is a huge challenge for our country," Fedorenko stressed.

Hundreds of thousands of tons of demolition waste pollute the territory of Ukraine, including affecting the climate. More than 325,000 tons of waste have accumulated on our land only from the destroyed equipment of the invaders.

According to him, only in the de-occupied territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions, about 15.2 billion tons of waste was generated from the destruction of buildings and structures due to the actions of the Russian Federation. More than 200,000 cars and trucks have been destroyed in Ukraine, which are now stored in specially designated places.

"We understand that the longer such waste remains on our land, the more damage it will cause to the environment, polluting the soil, water, and air, as well as causing additional emissions of greenhouse gases and affecting the climate," Fedorenko emphasized.

The Ukrainian pavilion was opened at the annual UN Conference on Climate Change, which is being held on November 6-18 in Sharm el-Sheikh. It is dedicated to Russia's climate crimes and their global consequences. Its "highlight" is virtual reality glasses that allow every visitor to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Ukrainian towns in the Kyiv Region: Gostomel, Bucha, and Borodianka.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Luhansk Region is turning into a large Russian graveyard in the battlegrounds due to the huge number of dead, especially in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna.