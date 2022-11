There is no shortage of containers for storing crops.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, the problem of grain storage is being solved, including thanks to humanitarian aid from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and other international partners.

In particular, thanks to this assistance, 6 million tons of bags for temporary storage of grain were purchased.

"Now these sleeves are actively being distributed, 30% of farmers have already received the means. The situation with grain storage is not critical, there is no shortage of containers for storing the harvest," Vysotskyi emphasized.

According to him, during the eight months of the war, Ukraine exported more than 26 million tons of agricultural products.

"The least amount of export occurred in the first months of the war, then exports gradually increased. But during this period, the potential of approximately 15 million tons was lost. That is, during this period in peacetime, we could export about 40 million tons in total," said Vysotskyi.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food maintains the forecast for the harvest of grain and oil crops at the level of 65-67 million tons in 2022.

In 2021, farmers harvested 106 million tons of grain, leguminous and oil crops, which is the largest indicator in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of cereals and legumes were harvested, 22.6 million tons of oil crops.