During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 4 strikes on the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

"The aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the current day launched 4 strikes at the enemy. 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 positions of the enemy air defense were hit. Also, our soldiers in different directions shot down 5 Shahed UAVs and 2 Orlans," the report said.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces for the current day hit 6 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 electronic warfare stations and other important enemy military facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 789 more occupiers over the past day. In total, Russia has lost 77,950 troops in Ukraine since the start of full-scale aggression.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Donetsk Region has become the "epicenter of the madness" of the Russian army, where its soldiers are killed by hundreds.

Also in the Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the 137th Parachute Regiment of the Russian Federation, which is why the unit is no longer able to perform combat missions.