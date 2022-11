Netherlands Within EU Mission Will Send Up To 100 Instructors To Train Ukrainian Military

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced that the Dutch side intends to send 50 to 100 troops to participate in the European Union mission to train the Ukrainian military. This was reported by European Pravda with reference to RTL Nieuws.

It is noted that this number does not include 90 Dutch servicemen who are already training the Ukrainian military within a separate mission in the UK.

It is planned that during the training program there will be active cooperation with German servicemen. The training mission will take place mainly in Germany and Poland. It is not yet known when the exercises will begin.

Among other things, Dutch servicemen will teach tactical medicine, explosive ordnance disposal, tactical and technical training in weapons systems and training of staff officers of battalions and brigades.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Netherlands is allocating a new package of military assistance worth EUR 120 million to Ukraine. Of this amount, EUR 45 million is intended to supply Т-72 tanks.