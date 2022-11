President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will not go to Indonesia for the G20 summit to avoid the potential tension and negative reaction of world leaders to his appearance. This was reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday, November 9, citing its own sources in the Kremlin.

The Kremlin seeks to protect its leader from potential high-level tensions over his invasion of Ukraine.

“Ending months of suspense, Putin’s decision avoids potential confrontations with other world leaders, including US president Joe Biden who has labeled the Russian president a “war criminal.” The Kremlin also risked Putin being shunned by European leaders at the Nov. 15-16 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali,” it said.

Instead of the president, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will go to the summit, Bloomberg reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would participate in the G20 summit.

On November 7, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that, in his opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin would not come to the summit of G20 leaders in Bali.

On November 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not be in the G20 summit if Russian President Vladimir Putin went there.