The Ukrainian military have entered the village of Pravdyne, Kherson Region and recorded a video from there.

A short video was published on social networks.

"Meanwhile, the Armed Forces entered the village of Pravdyne in the Kherson Region," the report said.

The military published a video from the village. On it, the Ukrainian military stands next to local residents.

Pravdyne is located 30 kilometers from the occupied Kherson.

On online maps, this settlement is so far marked as occupied.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military showed photos from the village of Kalynivske, Kherson Region. The village is located east of Snihurivka.

There is no information on the de-occupation of Snihurivka yet. However, there are photos of the Ukrainian flag hanging on the mast of the local stadium.

On October 24, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that the Russian occupiers create the illusion of escaping from Kherson, instead transfer new military units there and prepare for defense.