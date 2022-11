EU EUR 18 Billion Aid Package Will Be Able To Cover Significant Part Of Ukraine’s National Debt - Shmyhal

Today, November 9, the European Commission presented a proposal to provide Ukraine with a macro-financial assistance package of EUR 18 billion in 2023.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram.

So, he noted that these funds will help cover a significant part of the state debt, which is currently USD 38 billion.

"An important initiative that will support the economic stability of our state and strengthen the foundation of our future victory," he said.

In addition, the Prime Minister thanked Ursula von der Leyen for the leadership, as well as Valdis Dombrovskis and the Czech Government for strongly advocating this initiative in the EU.

"We expect a positive decision of the European Parliament and the EU Council. Together we are stronger," Shmyhal concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EU aims to make the first payment in January 2023. The Vice President of the European Commission stressed that the financial needs of Ukraine are acute.

Meanwhile, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has been investing about EUR 3 billion in Ukraine for two years in 2022-2023.