Russian Media Publish Video From Scene Of Stremousov's Death. Truck Driver Accused Of Accident

Russian propaganda channels showed video from the scene of the death of collaborator Kyrylo Stremousov and said that the driver of the truck who made a dangerous maneuver was the culprit in the accident.

It is reported by RIA Novosti.

A source claims Stremousov's driver lost control while trying to avoid the collision.

Stremousov's SUV is very damaged: the armored capsule was torn from the chassis. Fragments of the vehicle are scattered at a distance of several tens of meters along the route.

Recall that today Russian propaganda channels reported the death of Kyrylo Stremousov in an accident.

A week earlier, Stremousov announced a 24-hour curfew in occupied Kherson, but a few hours later deleted the video and said that there would be no restrictions on movement in Kherson.

Meanwhile, in Kherson, the occupiers were engaged in total looting and took away everything valuable from the city.

On November 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers in Kherson continue to forcibly evacuate the population and send fake messages.

On November 3, the Russian flag disappeared from the building of the regional state administration in temporarily occupied Kherson.

On November 2, the General Staff reported that the Russian occupiers were removing archival documents from Kherson from the local administration during the so-called "evacuation."