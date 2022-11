Too Soon To Talk Of Russian Withdrawal From Kherson - Podoliak

Advisor to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak has said that it is too early to talk about the withdrawal of Russian troops from the right bank of the Dnieper to the left one, in particular, from Kherson. Podoliak said this in a comment to Reuters on Wednesday, November 9.

"Until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, it makes no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal." Podoliak emphasized in a statement to Reuters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of troops from the right bank of the Kherson Region to the left bank.

On October 24, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that the Russian occupiers create the illusion of escaping from Kherson, instead transfer new military units there and prepare for defense.

On October 5, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had begun the de-occupation of the Luhansk Region.

In September, the Russian occupiers withdrew from their positions in some settlements of the Kherson Region, and also fled the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction.

On September 11, the Russian Ministry of Defense recognized the flight of its military from the Kharkiv Region and published a new map with a new front line, where the front line runs along the eastern part of the region.