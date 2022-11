The Ukrainian military showed a photo from the village of Kalynivske, Kherson Region. The village is located east of Snihurivka.

This is evidenced by data from Deepstatemap.

"A photo of the Ukrainian military appeared against the background of the destroyed bridge near Kalynivske in the Kherson Region. The settlement turns into a blue zone," the message says.

The village of Kalynivske, Kherson Region is located near the still occupied Snihurivka. Its release is important for our military, because it will give the Armed Forces access to the bridgehead towards Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the village of Vysokopillia, liberated from Russian occupiers in the Kherson Region, law enforcement officers discovered three bodies of executed civilians.

In addition, in the liberated village of Vysokopillia in the Kherson Region, the bodies of a couple shot in June by the military of the Russian Federation were exhumed.

On September 4, it became known that the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Vysokopillia in the Kherson Region.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers are removing archival documents of the local administration from Kherson during the so-called "evacuation."