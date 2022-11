On Wednesday, November 9, another three ships with 21,600 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Asia and Europe left the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi commercial sea ports.

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Grain Initiative": three ships with 21,600 tons of oil for the countries of Asia and Europe left the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports. 9 ships are moving along the grain corridor to Ukrainian ports for loading," it says.

It is noted that on November 8, seven bulk carriers entered the ports for Ukrainian agricultural products.

Among them is the STARVOS bulk carrier for loading 55,000 tons of wheat for Yemeni citizens suffering from the food crisis.

According to the report, since the exit of the first ship with Ukrainian food, 10.1 million tons of agricultural products have been exported.

A total of 435 vessels with agricultural products for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa ave come out of Ukrainian ports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 3, Turkiye announced the stabilization of the work of the "grain corridor."

On November 2, Russia announced the resumption of participation in the grain agreement.

On October 31, 12 ships departed from Ukrainian seaports, despite Russia's withdrawal from the grain agreement.