Russia Transfers NLAW, Javelin And Stinger Samples To Iran In Exchange For Kamikaze Drones - ISW

The Russian Federation purchases military and non-military goods using cryptocurrency transactions to avoid tracking. Also on August 20, Moscow sent EUR 140 million in cash and several captured British-made NLAW anti-tank missiles, American-made Javelin anti-tank missiles and a Stinger anti-aircraft missile to Tehran in exchange for 160 additional Shahed-136 drones.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"The Kremlin is trying to secretly acquire shells for use in Ukraine to mitigate the effects of international sanctions and to fill the current depletion of domestic stocks," analysts said.

In the report, military analysts indicate that Iran continues to supply Moscow with Mohajer, Arash and Shahed drones by air and sea through Iranian state-owned and private companies.

The Institute for the Study of War added that due to failures of the Russian military-industrial complex, the leadership of the Russian Federation continues to purchase dual-use goods (military and non-military), such as computer chips, quadcopters, night vision devices, and body armor from Turkey and uses cryptocurrency transactions to avoid tracking.

"Together, these data indicate that the Kremlin seeks to circumvent sanctions," the analysts concluded.

Other ISW findings:

Iranian sources reported - without confirmation from Russia - that the Secretary of the Russian National Security Council Nikolai Patrushev arrived in Tehran on November 8, probably to discuss the potential sale of Iranian ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation. Iran likely announced Patrushev's arrival to highlight deepening cooperation between Moscow and Tehran to an international audience, and also to implicitly emphasize that a high-ranking Russian official had reached out to Iran for help in the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the forces of the Wagner group continue to exaggerate their territorial gains in the Donbas to further distinguish themselves from the puppet and regular Russian forces.

The Ukrainian military is likely to have made minor gains northwest of Svatove, Luhansk Region, and Russian sources claim that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have stepped up offensive operations in the direction of Kreminna.

Russian troops continued offensive operations around Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and in the west of the Donetsk Region.

The Ukrainian authorities tried to counter attempts by the Russian authorities to strengthen control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Disproportionate financial allocation for Russian security measures continues to fall primarily on the budgets of the regions of the Russian Federation, which causes a negative reaction from the public.

Financial and bureaucratic problems continue to hamper Russian efforts to replenish the former elite units that protect critical sections of the front line, potentially threatening the integrity of Russian defenses in occupied parts of Ukraine.

Russian occupiers in the Kherson Region may be trying to displace residents from the western part of the region by blocking communications on the west bank of the Dnieper.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, intelligence learned about Russia's plans to purchase Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles from Iran.

On November 5, Iran admitted for the first time that it supplied Russia with drones. However, it stated that they were sent before the invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Iran lied when it claimed that it had given Russia few drones. Only during November 4, 11 Shaheds were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence found confirmation that Iranian drones were supplied to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.