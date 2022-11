China's new energy vehicles to serve G20 summit

China's new energy vehicles to serve G20 summit. Photo by Xinhua.

China's new energy vehicles to serve G20 summit. Photo by Xinhua.

Hundreds of new energy vehicles from a Chinese company will serve the G20 summit, which is scheduled to be held in Indonesia later this month. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

300 Wuling Air EVs have arrived in Bali, Indonesia for the summit.

A subsidiary owned by major Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), rolled out the new energy vehicle (NEV) named Wuling Air EV at its production base in Bekasi, Indonesia in August.

SGMW, a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, is based in Liuzhou in China's Guangxi.

China's new energy vehicles to serve G20 summit. Video Produced by Xinhua Global Service.