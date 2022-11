The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu has ordered the commander of the group of the Russian army in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin to begin the withdrawal of troops from the right bank of the Kherson Region. This was reported by RIA Novosti on Wednesday, November 9.

Surovikin reported to Shoigu that Kherson and nearby settlements cannot be fully provided and functioning, so it is advisable to organize defense along the barrier line of the Dnieper River, along its left bank.

"The decision on defense on the left bank of the Dnieper is not easy, at the same time we will save the life of our military and the combat capability of the group of troops," said Surovikin.

Shoigu agreed with the proposal to organize a defense across the border of the Dnieper River and ordered the withdrawal of troops. Surovikin promised that "the maneuver of the troops will be carried out in the near future, the formations will occupy the prepared defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that the Russian occupiers create the illusion of escaping from Kherson, instead transfer new military units there and prepare for defense.

On October 22, the invaders issued an order to the Kherson residents to leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper.

The Russian occupiers, fleeing from Kherson, were looting and taking out equipment of the State Emergency Service.