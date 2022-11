Ukraine expects that on November 14, at a special session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, a principled decision will be made on compensation for damages caused to Ukraine by Russia's armed aggression. This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Justice, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We expect a principled decision from the UN on compensation next week. We understand that the UN Security Council will not approve this idea, because there is no security where Russia has the right of veto. Therefore, we chose the path of obtaining a resolution of the UN General Assembly. Such a document has a recommendatory nature, but the more countries support it, the more weighty it will be. This is a demonstration of the attitude of the world public, and we expect that the decision will be fair," said Iryna Mudra, Deputy Minister of Justice and member of the working group on the development of the compensation mechanism.

The UN session will begin on November 14 at 05:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

The draft resolution "Assisting legal protection and reparations to Ukraine" was developed by the working group and proposed by the Ukrainian side.

It provides recognition by UN states of the need to create a compensation mechanism. Its purpose is to compensate for losses and damage to individuals and legal entities that suffered losses due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, this mechanism will provide for the payment of compensations to victims of war, relatives of the killed, those who have suffered torture and sexual violence, prisoners, it will allow to receive compensations for the damage caused to property of various forms of ownership, as well as to the environment.

It is assumed that the financing of decisions on the payment of compensation will be carried out thanks to the seized assets of the Russian Federation abroad. Currently, it is about at least USD 300 billion.

After the UN approves the resolution, Ukraine plans to hold negotiations with European countries that control Russian assets and have frozen them in order for them to be transferred to a special compensation fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created a working group on the development and implementation of international legal mechanisms for compensation for damage caused to Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression. The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak has been appointed as the head of the group.

According to the KSE Institute, since the beginning of the war, as of September, Russia has caused damage to the infrastructure of Ukraine for more than USD 127 billion.