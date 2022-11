Russian troops began to actively mine the western approaches to the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region. This was reported by the mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko.

According to him, the occupiers continue to strengthen the defense of the city they previously captured. Minefields were added to anti-tank and concrete fortifications.

Russian troops mine fields and dirt roads in the areas of Prymiske, Shevchenko, Berdianske and Ahrobaza settlements.

They are located west of occupied Mariupol between the M14 and T0803 highways.

Andriushchenko also published a map with markings of the location of the occupiers' minefields.

We will remind you that on Monday, November 7, Andriushchenko announced that Russian troops in Mariupol began to set up defensive lines to the north and west of the city.

We also reported that the militants of the Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin have started the construction of a defensive line on the territory of the temporarily occupied Luhansk Region.

Judging by satellite photos, the Wagner militants are building fortifications to close the approaches to the Luhansk Region from the north and west.